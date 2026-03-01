Monthly report: February box-office slump: No clean hits, industry looks to March for revival

February turned out to be one of the most disappointing months for the Tollywood box office in recent times, with not a single film emerging as a clean commercial hit. After a strong and festive Sankranti season in January, theatrical business witnessed a sharp decline, leaving producers, distributors, and exhibitors struggling to cope with falling footfalls and mounting losses.

Out of nearly 10 films that released during the month, only Couple Friendly starring Santosh Shoban managed to achieve a safe commercial outcome. Though it did not generate blockbuster numbers, the film benefited from positive word-of-mouth and recovered enough to be considered financially stable.

In contrast, several much-hyped releases failed to meet expectations. Films like Funky featuring Vishwak Sen and Hey Balwanth starring Suhas struggled to attract audiences due to weak content and mixed responses. Euphoria also failed to make an impact, while smaller films such as Nawab Cafe, Son Of, Seetha Payanam, With Love, and Sri Chidambaram Garu exited theatres quietly within the first weekend due to lack of buzz.

The slump reflects a clear shift in audience behaviour across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. After spending heavily on big festival releases, viewers are now choosing to wait for OTT premieres instead of visiting theatres for regular films. As a result, exhibitors in the Nizam and Andhra regions faced severe financial stress, with many theatres reportedly struggling to meet even basic operational costs. To survive, distributors and theatre owners turned to re-releases of classics like Orange, Athadu, and Ye Maaya Chesave.

Currently, the industry’s immediate hopes rest on Vishnu Vinyasam starring Sree Vishnu, which released on February 27 and opened to a mixed response. Trade experts are now looking toward March and April releases such as Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Toxic, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Peddi, and Dacoit to revive audience interest and restore momentum at the box office.