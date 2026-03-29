Motherhood transforms Halle Bailey’s artistry, says singer-actress

Los Angeles: Halle Bailey said that motherhood had profoundly reshaped her emotional depth and creative expression, describing the experience as life-altering both personally and artistically.

The 25-year-old singer-actress shared that becoming a mother had made her feel emotions more intensely, opening what she described as a “new portal of universal love”. Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, she reflected that her bond with her child had brought an unexpected depth to her life and work.

Bailey, who welcomed her son Halo with her former partner DDG, said that the experience had enhanced her abilities as a writer and musician. She noted that feeling deeply had allowed her to express herself more clearly in her music, adding that emotional honesty was essential to creating meaningful art.

The actress, widely recognised for her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, said that her perspective on life had evolved significantly since embracing motherhood, making her feel like a different person in a positive way.

Bailey also spoke about the influence of her Christian upbringing in Atlanta, explaining that her faith continued to guide her. She said she believed her talent was a gift that should be used responsibly and returned in service to others, drawing inspiration from biblical teachings instilled by her grandparents.

Reflecting on her career journey, Bailey revealed that she continued to seek guidance from global music icon Beyoncé, whom she described as a supportive mentor figure. She said Beyoncé had encouraged her independence while remaining available for advice when needed.

The singer-actress emphasised that motherhood had ultimately strengthened her artistry, allowing her to connect more deeply with her emotions and channel them into her creative work.