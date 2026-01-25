Mouni Roy says she was humiliated and traumatised after alleged harassment at event in Karnal

Mumbai: Bollywood and television actor Mouni Roy has spoken out about a distressing incident of alleged harassment she faced at a recent public event in Karnal, Haryana, describing the experience as “humiliating and traumatising”.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Roy shared a detailed account of the ordeal, which she said unfolded as she made her way towards the stage. According to the actor, several male guests, including elderly men she described as being “well aged to be grandparents”, placed their hands on her waist under the pretext of taking photographs. When she objected and asked them to remove their hands, she claims they responded with hostility instead of respect.

Roy said the situation deteriorated further once she reached the stage. She alleged that two men in the front row began making lewd remarks, obscene gestures and even name-calling. At one point, she briefly moved towards the stage exit, but ultimately returned to complete her performance. Despite her efforts to address the behaviour politely, she said the conduct continued and that neither family members nor event organisers intervened.

The actress also highlighted her concern that even well-established performers can be subjected to such behaviour, and questioned what less experienced women might face in similar situations. She urged the relevant authorities to take action against what she described as “intolerable behaviour”, stressing that artists are simply trying to earn an honest living through their craft.

In a further post, Roy said she had observed some men filming her from low angles, and criticised their sense of entitlement, adding that she was “disgusted” by the episode.

There has been no official response from the event hosts or local authorities at this stage.