Mrunal Thakur reunites with Kumkum Bhagya co-stars, rekindles fond memories

Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur reunited with her former co-stars from the popular television show Kumkum Bhagya on Wednesday evening, delighting fans and taking them on a nostalgic journey back to the early days of the hit serial.

The reunion came to light after actor Supriya Shukla, who played Mrunal’s mother in the show, shared a carousel of photographs on social media featuring members of the Kumkum Bhagya team gathered together after several years. The pictures captured the actors smiling and posing together, reflecting their enduring camaraderie.

In the post, Supriya penned a heartfelt note for veteran actress Madhu Raja on her birthday and recalled the deep bond they had developed over the years while working together. Her message included warm wishes and fond memories of their shared moments, expressing hope that they would continue meeting, laughing, and enjoying their favourite snacks together for years to come.

Supriya also expressed affection for Mrunal, thanking her for hosting the gathering at her home. She wrote that the evening was filled with warmth, delicious food, sweets and long conversations, adding that the reunion made everyone feel as though they had returned to the moment when their friendship first began.

The pictures from the get-together showed the cast members standing together happily and reliving old memories. Mrunal looked elegant in a lavender traditional salwar kameez, drawing admiration from fans online.

Before making her mark in Bollywood, Mrunal was a well-known face on Indian television. She rose to prominence with her role as Bulbul in Kumkum Bhagya, where she played the second lead character. Her performance in the show helped her gain widespread recognition among television audiences.

Mrunal eventually exited the series in 2016 after her character Bulbul was written out of the storyline, bringing her journey in the show to an end.

In Kumkum Bhagya, Supriya Shukla portrayed Mrunal’s on-screen mother, while the titular role was played by actress Sriti Jha. The show went on to become one of the most successful and long-running daily soaps on Indian television.

On the film front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in the movie Do Deewane Sheher Mein opposite actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.