Multiplex culture takes over: Single-screen theatres in risk

For decades, single-screen theatres formed the backbone of the movie-watching culture in India. They were places where audiences gathered in large numbers, cheering, whistling, and celebrating their favorite stars together. Today, however, the future of these theatres appears increasingly uncertain as multiplexes dominate the cinema landscape.

Changing audience preferences have played a major role in this shift. Modern moviegoers, especially younger audiences and families, often prefer multiplexes that promise a premium viewing experience. Even though ticket prices, popcorn, and beverages are considerably higher, many people are willing to pay for the comfort, ambience, and convenience that multiplexes offer.

Interestingly, the issue is not always about ticket prices. Viewers are often ready to spend money on films that truly excite them. When audiences feel that a movie is worth their time and money, they rarely complain about the cost. However, when the excitement factor is missing, complaints about high ticket prices tend to increase.

Despite the popularity of multiplexes, single screens still hold a special place in the hearts of many cinema lovers. The atmosphere in these theatres is unique and energetic. Audiences openly react to every scene, creating an electrifying environment that is hard to replicate elsewhere. For many, watching a major star’s film in a packed single-screen theatre remains an unforgettable experience.

However, the challenges faced by single screens are significant. Many theatres struggle with outdated facilities, poor maintenance, uncomfortable seating, and inadequate sound and projection systems. With fewer audiences visiting regularly, theatre owners often lack the revenue needed to upgrade and maintain these venues, creating a difficult cycle that is hard to break.

Another major factor affecting their survival is the rising value of the land on which many of these theatres stand. Several single-screen properties are located in prime areas, making them attractive real estate assets. Converting these spaces into commercial or residential developments can often be far more profitable than running a cinema hall.

While a few theatres that invest heavily in renovation continue to survive, such upgrades require substantial financial resources. For many owners, that investment is simply not feasible. As a result, the number of operational single-screen theatres continues to shrink.

Even so, a handful may remain — not just as functioning cinemas but as nostalgic reminders of an era when watching a movie was as much about the collective celebration as it was about the film itself.