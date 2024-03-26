Musical promotions of Sharwanand ‘Manamey’ is set to start soon

Telugu cinema enthusiasts have been eagerly following the journey of promising actor Sharwanand, who is currently basking in the joys of fatherhood with his newborn baby, Leela Devi. As he savors these precious moments, Sharwanand is also gearing up for the release of his next cinematic venture, "Manamey," a poignant family drama directed by Sriram Adittya.

The excitement surrounding "Manamey" has reached new heights with the recent announcement from the film's makers. It has been revealed that the musical promotions for the movie will commence with the launch of its first single, titled "Ika Na Maate," scheduled for release on March 28, 2024. Composed by the renowned Hesham Abdul Wahab, acclaimed for his previous Telugu hit, "Hi Nanna," this single is anticipated to set the tone for the film's soundtrack.

Starring alongside Sharwanand in "Manamey" is the talented Krithi Shetty, who graces the screen as his love interest, bringing her own charisma to the narrative. Additionally, Vikram Aditya portrays Sharwanand's son, promising to deliver powerful performances that will tug at the heartstrings of the audience.

Behind the scenes, the film is supported by a stellar production team, led by TG Vishwa Prasad's People Media Factory, in collaboration with co-producer Vivek Kuchibhotla. The executive producers, Krithi Prasad and Phani Varma, further add to the project's credibility, ensuring a seamless cinematic experience for viewers.

"Manamey" holds the promise of being more than just a film; it aims to be a compelling cinematic journey that explores the depths of familial relationships and human emotions. With Sharwanand's personal milestone of becoming a father paralleling the anticipation for the film's release, audiences can expect an immersive experience that resonates long after the credits roll.

In the midst of life's milestones, Sharwanand continues to captivate audiences both on and off-screen, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers with his versatile performances and genuine persona. As the countdown to "Manamey" begins, fans eagerly await to witness the magic unfold on the silver screen.







