Must-Watch OTT Originals in 2024: The Year’s Best Shows and Movies 

The OTT (Over-the-Top) revolution continues to transform the way we consume media. In 2024, content in the form of series and films is available in a wide variety through streaming sites, with most of the content available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. From thrilling thrillers and heart-wrenching dramas to the most up-to-date sci-fi and action thrillers, the list is vast. Let’s check out some of the top OTT Originals of 2024 for these regional languages that are bound to thrill and impress viewers like never before.

1. Hindi Originals

"The Night Manager" (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Night Manager, based on the bestselling John le Carré novel, is brought to Indians with a pinch of suspense and mystery. This exciting show starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur is the story of an ex-soldier who ends up on a high-stakes espionage assignment. The stakes are high, the actors are excellent, and the set design is every bit as cinematic as the narrative is.

"Tanaav" (Sony LIV)

A political thriller set in Kashmir, Tanaav is based on the Israeli show Fauda. It takes its audiences deep into the world of rebellion, secret services, and personal agendas. The movie, which stars Manoj Bajpayee and Arvind Swami, is full of drama with moments of heartbreak. One of the best Hindi originals of 2024 is that it depicts the Kashmir war in a narrative manner.

"Maharani 3" (Sony LIV)

Season 3 of Maharani wraps up the frank and suspenseful story of Rani Bharti, a woman who gets herself pushed into politics. Huma Qureshi’s powerful story of a woman dealing with a male political system remains the show’s biggest strength.

2. Tamil Originals

"Kadaisi Vivasayi" (Netflix)

One of the best OTT shows of 2024 in Tamil, Kadaisi Vivasayi is a touching love story of an old farmer. M. Manikandan’s film is beautifully mixed between a social commentary and a rural drama, dealing with survival, tradition, and the shifting face of Tamil Nadu agriculture.

"Savukku Shankar" (ZEE5)

Savukku Shankar is an action-thriller series tackling the corruptness in the police department. With a fast-paced, action-packed, mystery-oriented plotline, the film casts Suriya in a character that speaks for itself.

"Ratham" (Disney+ Hotstar)

Filmed by a debut director, K Thamayan, Ratham is about crime, revenge, and forgiveness. The film follows a detective as he solves a string of murders in the city’s gritty underworld. Written with the right diction, brilliant performances, and suspenseful scenes, this Tamil crime movie has gotten a lot of hype in 2024.

3. Telugu Originals

"Kumari Srimathi" (Netflix)

A rural family drama, Kumari Srimathi is a delightful tale of family, love, and freedom. The show centers around a young woman as she navigates family dynamics while pursuing independence. As the lead character, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is brilliant with an intricate performance that appeals to all age groups.

"Raktha" (ZEE5)

In an adrenaline-fueled action thriller, Raktha tells the story of how a corrupt politician ascends and how a cop finds himself torn between duty and justice. The drama is a gripping thriller with great acting from lead Nani, who excels in the part of the conflicted hero.

"Eeram" (Disney+ Hotstar)

In this supernatural thriller, Eeram explores the mysterious deaths of several people in a small town. The twists leave the audience in a dark place, and the creepy vibe does nothing to help things. The brilliant cast (Vijay Deverakonda leads the line) gives the series its most defining performance.

4. Kannada Originals

"Bengaluru Boys" (Amazon Prime Video)

Set in the bustling metropolis of Bengaluru, this series follows young technologists in the city. With relatable characters and a comedy, romance, and drama-filled tale, Bengaluru Boys redefines the millennial norms of urban India. The show has been praised for its unvarnished exploration of contemporary relationships and the trials and tribulations of urban life.

"Yajamana" (Voot)

A thriller set in rural Karnataka, Yajamana is about a young man discovering dark family secrets. The show dives deep into local and folkloric stories that blend horror and cultural drama. It’s one of the best Kannada shows of 2024 if you like regional dramas with a cliffhanger in them.

"Mugulu Nage" (Sony LIV)

Mugulu Nage is a love story about relationships, romance, and disappointment. Directed by Yograj Bhat, the show is praised for its heartfelt and intimate portrayal of contemporary romance. The love between the characters and solid performances make this series enjoyable.

Conclusion

This was a great year for regional OTT streaming 2024 channels, as it was an exceptionally strong year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada originals for their quality, stories, and acting. You can watch political dramas, supernatural mysteries, and even family sitcoms that are both riveting and emotional.