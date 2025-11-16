My role is key in the narrative of ‘12A Railway Colony’: Kamakshi Bhaskarla

Allari Naresh’s upcoming thriller 12A Railway Colony is gaining strong momentum ahead of its November 21 release. Directed by debutant Nani Kasaragadda and produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under Srinivasa Silver Screen, the film has Dr. Anil Viswanath as its showrunner. Known for the Polimera series, Anil has also penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Kamakshi Bhaskarla plays the female lead and shared intriguing insights during a press meet.

Kamakshi, who has been part of both Polimera films, revealed that her association with Anil began during the first installment, where she also worked in the direction department. She praised Anil’s writing and said Nani Kasaragadda directed the film under his creative supervision.

She described her character Aradhana as a key part of the narrative. “Without Aradhana, this story wouldn’t exist. Her presence shapes the entire plot,” she said, adding that her pairing with Naresh will be memorable. Calling the film a “gripping thriller,” she noted that its love story serves as the emotional core that drives the suspense.

Speaking about working with Naresh, Kamakshi said he is a quiet, committed actor from whom she has learned a lot. She also addressed her diverse film choices, stating she prefers meaningful characters over fixed labels. Currently, she is working on Decoyt, a major upcoming project, and expects Polimera 3 to begin soon.