  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Mythri Movie Distributors LLP bags Nizam rights of ‘Shivam Bhaje’

Mythri Movie Distributors LLP bags Nizam rights of ‘Shivam Bhaje’
x
Highlights

Ganga Entertainments' highly anticipated debut film, 'Shivam Bhaje,' is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 1. The film’s trailer has resonated well with audiences, building excitement for its release.

Ganga Entertainments' highly anticipated debut film, 'Shivam Bhaje,' is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 1. The film’s trailer has resonated well with audiences, building excitement for its release.

Producer Maheswara Reddy Mooli proudly announced that 'Shivam Bhaje,' featuring Ashwin Babu in a dynamic role, will be distributed by Mythri Movie Distributors LLP in the Nizam region, making the August 1st release even more significant.

'Shivam Bhaje' weaves together elements of international crime, a murder mystery, a secret agent, and the cosmic play of Lord Shiva, promising a unique cinematic experience.

The film is expected to captivate audiences with Vikas Badisa's mesmerizing background music and Sivendra Dasaradhi's stunning visuals. Ashwin Babu, the film’s lead, is poised for a blockbuster performance. Directed by Apsar, this new-age divine suspense thriller also stars Digangana Suryavanshi as the female lead opposite Ashwin Babu.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X