Mythri Movie Makers Warn Against Prabhas-Hanu Film Set Leaks, Call It Cyber Crime

Mythri Movie Makers issue a warning on X after leaked photos from Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming military drama circulate online. The team calls it a cyber crime and urges fans not to share

Production house Mythri Movie Makers has issued a stern warning on social media platform X after leaked pictures from the sets of Prabhas’ upcoming film with director Hanu Raghavapudi began circulating online.

The team expressed concern, stating that such leaks “bring down the morale of the crew” and urged fans not to share any unauthorized content. “Any account sharing such pictures will not only be reported and brought down but will be treated as a cyber crime and dealt with appropriately,” the makers warned in their official post.

The yet-untitled film, tentatively known as #PrabhasHanu, is said to be a military-based drama (Fauji theme) and is currently under production with high expectations.

