Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Sign Rs 50 Crore Deal for Wedding Film with Netflix: Details Inside

In the latest Entertainment News, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have reportedly signed a massive deal with Netflix, selling the rights to their upcoming wedding film for an impressive Rs 50 crore. The couple, who are set to marry in December 2024, have locked the deal with the OTT giant, making their wedding a major Trending news topic.

According to industry insiders, Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala wedding film Netflix will capture the grandeur of their traditional ceremony, which is expected to be an 8-hour-long affair following Telugu Brahmin customs. While the couple has yet to confirm the deal publicly, sources suggest that Netflix is the platform behind the acquisition, and it will offer global streaming access to their fans.

This deal would make Naga Chaitanya the second South Indian actor after Nayanthara to sell the rights to their wedding film to Netflix. Nayanthara’s wedding footage was previously featured in her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. According to reports, Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala wedding footage will be used to create an exclusive content package that will attract a wide global audience.

A source quoted by News18 mentioned that despite other digital platforms vying for the rights to the wedding film, Netflix emerged as the preferred choice due to its extensive reach across 190+ countries. With its marketing power, Netflix is set to bring more attention to the Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala wedding, making it a must-watch for fans of both stars.

The Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Netflix Rs 50 crore deal is expected to bring unprecedented attention to the star-studded wedding, which will feature big names from Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood. This only adds to the excitement surrounding their marriage, set to take place on December 4, 2024.

Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala wedding film and are curious to see how their special day will unfold on-screen. Keep an eye on this space for more details on this much-anticipated Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala wedding and the Netflix documentary that will follow.