Naga Shaurya And Malavika Nair's 'Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi' Teaser Will Be Out On This Date…

Tollywood's young hero Naga Shaurya is all lined-up with a few interesting movies. His latest movie 'Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi' is all ready to hit the theatres soon and thus the makers started off their digital promotions. To kick-start it with a buzz, they announced the teaser launch date along with a small promo through social media. Already the shooting of this movie was wrapped up last year itself but due to some issues, there is a delay in the release. But now, it is all set to hit the theatres soon!



The makers shared the teaser announcement promo on their Twitter pages and treated all the fans of the lead actors… Take a look!

The teaser will be launched on 9th February, 2023… The announcement promo is all amazing as it is made through a bygone radio!

The earlier released poster showcased Naga Shourya and Malavika in a cute pose and that too travelling in a metro. They sported modish avatars and are listening to music on the train. The first look poster of PAPA raised expectations on the movie.

This movie is directed by Srinivas Avasarala and is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Padmaja Dasari under the Dasari Productions and People Media Factory banners. Well, the movie was in the production stage for nearly 3 years and finally, the makers are aiming for an early summer release.

Going with details of this Naga Shaurya's 24th movie, the story, screenplay and direction is being done by SS Arunachalam. The movie will be produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi and Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi under the Vaishnavi Films banner.

Speaking about NS 23, this movie is being directed by Pawan and is produced under the SLV Cinemas banner.