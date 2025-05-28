Naga Vamsi Donates Rs 1 Lakh to Telugu Desam Party at Mahanadu Event

Naga Vamsi, a young producer aiming for a comeback in Tollywood, recently made a notable donation of Rs 1 lakh to the Telugu Desam Party. This contribution was publicly announced by Chandrababu himself at the Mahanadu event.

Every year, the Telugu Desam Party marks its formation day with a grand ceremony called Mahanadu. This year, the celebrations are being held in Kadapa district.

The event, which began yesterday, saw Chandrababu reading out the names of donors to the party in public. Among them, he highlighted Naga Vamsi, the producer associated with the Sithara Entertainments banner, for donating Rs 1 lakh.

The Sithara banner shares close ties with Trivikram, who is known to be a close associate of Pawan Kalyan. Nearly every film produced under this banner involves Trivikram. Notably, Trivikram’s wife, Soujanya, is credited as one of the producers, and his banner, Fortune Four Cinemas, acts as a co-producer.

What makes this situation more interesting is that Naga Vamsi, despite being closely linked to Pawan Kalyan, chose to donate Rs 1 lakh to the Telugu Desam Party. Furthermore, though he hails from Khammam district in Telangana, Naga Vamsi has also made a larger donation of Rs 25 lakh to the same party.