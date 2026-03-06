‘Nagabandham’ set to kickstart musical promotions with ‘Namo Re’

The upcoming pan-Indian film Nagabandham is steadily building excitement as it progresses through production. Directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy under the banner of NIK Studios, the film features Virat Karrna in the lead role. With its large-scale vision and spiritual themes, the makers aim to deliver a cinematic experience that appeals to audiences across India.

Adding to the anticipation, the film’s first single titled “Namo Re” will be unveiled on March 15 at 11:11 AM. The song is described as a tribute to Lord Narayana and reflects the film’s strong spiritual essence.

One of the major highlights of the track is its massive choreography featuring 1,000 dancers, creating a visually spectacular performance that celebrates the diversity of Indian dance traditions. The song has been choreographed by renowned dance masters Ganesh Acharya and Shrasti Verma, promising a grand visual treat.

The music for “Namo Re” is composed by Junaid Kumar and Abhe, while the lyrics are penned by Sriharsha Emani. The track is sung by talented vocalists Sindhuja Srinivasan and Aishwarya Daruri, whose powerful voices are expected to enhance the devotional tone of the composition.

The recently released poster for the song showcases actresses Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon in elegant traditional looks. The sequence was filmed on a massive set inspired by the iconic Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, highlighting the film’s grand production design.

With strong buzz already generated by its teaser, the upcoming song release is expected to further raise excitement for Nagabandham, which is currently gearing up for a summer theatrical release.