Namrata launches new poster of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

The highly anticipated family entertainer Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release in India on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film continues the legacy of the 2019 live-action The Lion King. Superstar Mahesh Babu lends his voice to the iconic character Mufasa, with his voiceover in the trailer already receiving a tremendous response from fans.

At a grand media event hosted by Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni, launched a striking new poster for the film. Other notable voices in the film include Hero Satyadev as Taka, actor Ali as Timon, Brahmanandam as Pumbaa, and Ayyappa P Sharma as Kiros.

During the press conference, Namrata Shirodkar expressed her gratitude to the Disney team, highlighting the challenge and care taken in dubbing such a prestigious project. She called the film an emotional journey, perfect for family audiences. Mahesh Babu shared his joy in dubbing for the role, saying it was an enjoyable experience.

Satyadev, speaking on the occasion, shared his excitement about being part of the Disney library, mentioning how Mufasa's impact was remarkable and Mahesh’s delivery left a lasting impression. Ali also shared his pride in dubbing for Timon, emphasizing the unique opportunity to be a part of such an iconic project.

With a stellar voice cast and a heartwarming story, Mufasa: The Lion King promises to be a hit with audiences this December.



