Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates 50 years in Tollywood; curtain raiser for the Golden Jubilee celebrations held

Celebrating an unprecedented milestone, Nandamuri Balakrishna, a stalwart of the Telugu film industry, is marking 50 years as an actor. Balakrishna, who debuted with the film "Tathamma Kala," is currently working on his 108th film under the direction of Bobby. On his 50th birthday, the industry is set to honor his golden jubilee with a grand celebration. A curtain-raiser event at FNCC on Wednesday revealed details of the ceremony scheduled for September 1st, with notable attendees such as Nandamuri Ramakrishna and Nandamuri Mohanakrishna launching the Golden Jubilee celebration poster.

Nandamuri Mohanakrishna expressed pride in his younger brother's achievement, highlighting Balakrishna's versatility and his continued legacy in both cinema and politics. Producer TammareddyBharadwaja praised Balakrishna's simplicity and dedication, drawing parallels to Amitabh Bachchan in terms of longevity and impact.

Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao emphasized the collective effort of the Telugu film industry to showcase its strength through this celebration. Kaikala Nageswara Rao spoke on the close ties between the Nandamuri family and his own, underscoring Balakrishna's respect for producers and his commitment to the industry's well-being.

Senior director Kodandarami Reddy, who has worked extensively with Balakrishna, lauded his ability to connect with the youth and maintain his popularity for five decades. Actor Madala Ravi and MAA association treasurer Shivbalaji also expressed their admiration for Balakrishna's multifaceted contributions to cinema, politics, and social service.



Producer Damodar Prasad promised a prestigious and memorable celebration, while Film Chamber President Bharat Bhushan called for widespread support to ensure the event's success. Senior producer C Kalyan highlighted Balakrishna's record-breaking films and anticipated that the Golden Jubilee celebration would surpass all previous events in grandeur.

Director YVS Chowdhary reflected on Balakrishna's journey from a debut actor to an industry legend, while TummalaPrasannakumar and writer ParuchuriGopalakrishna praised his unique contributions to both the film and political arenas. Boyapati Srinivas commended Balakrishna's unwavering energy and dedication, encouraging all to participate in the grand celebration.

The event promises to be a significant and inspirational moment in Indian cinema, honoring Nandamuri Balakrishna's illustrious career and enduring legacy.