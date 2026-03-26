Nandamuri Balakrishna honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFD 2026

Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has been conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Film Festival Delhi 2026, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. The award was presented by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a grand ceremony celebrating cinematic excellence.

The recognition highlights Balakrishna’s immense contribution to the Telugu film industry over several decades. Known for his powerful screen presence and versatile performances, the actor has carved a unique identity for himself, earning admiration from audiences and critics alike.

In an official statement, Honorary Secretaries T. Prasanna Kumar and Y. V. S. Chowdary conveyed their best wishes, expressing hope that Balakrishna will continue to achieve greater success and receive many more accolades in the years to come.

This honor is being celebrated as a proud moment not only for Balakrishna but also for the entire Telugu cinema fraternity. His journey, marked by numerous memorable roles and consistent dedication to cinema, has significantly influenced the industry’s growth and popularity.

Industry members and well-wishers have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the veteran star, acknowledging his legacy and continued relevance in Indian cinema. The award further cements his position as one of the most respected figures in the film industry.

The International Film Festival Delhi continues to recognize excellence in cinema, with this year’s honor celebrating a career that has left an indelible mark on Telugu films.