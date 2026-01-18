Nandamurifamily, film fraternity & fans pay rich tributes to legendary NTR

Marking the 30th Vardhanthi of legendary actor, statesman and cultural icon NandamuriTaraka Rama Rao (NTR), members of the Nandamuri family, film personalities, political leaders and thousands of admirers gathered at the NTR statue in Film Nagar to pay heartfelt floral tributes. The solemn occasion turned into a grand remembrance of the man fondly revered as “ViswaVikhyatha Nata Sarvabhouma.”

Prominent figures from the Telugu film industry assembled to honour NTR, who redefined Telugu cinema and instilled a strong sense of Telugu self-respect. The statue was decorated with garlands as tributes poured in, reflecting the deep admiration he continues to command even three decades after his passing.









Veteran film personality Kaja Surya Narayana described NTR as unparalleled in Telugu cinema history, crediting him and Akkineni Nageswara Rao as the two pillars of the industry. Social activist Madala Ravi hailed NTR for taking Telugu pride to a global stage and reiterated that he truly deserves the Bharat Ratna.

Renowned writer ParuchuriGopalakrishna remarked that NTR’s journey mirrored the inspirational dialogues he delivered on screen, adding that even today, it feels as though he is alive among the people. Director TammareddyBharadwaja urged everyone to not just remember NTR on anniversaries but to follow his ideals in cinema and politics.





Actor Prasanna Kumar called NTR a living inspiration for actors and leaders alike, while director YVS Chowdary noted that NTR belongs to a rare league of legends remembered beyond dates, for their enduring impact.

Family members including NandamuriJanakiram’s wife Deepika and Mohana Roop also attended, making the event a powerful tribute to NTR’s timeless legacy.