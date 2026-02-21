Nani launches powerful trailer of Varalakshmi Sarathkumar’s directorial ‘Saraswathi’

Actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar has officially stepped into direction with her debut film Saraswathi, and the makers unveiled the film’s trailer today, offering a glimpse into an intense emotional drama laced with thrilling elements. Adding star value to the launch, Nani released the trailer, drawing significant attention from audiences and industry circles alike.

The trailer opens on a haunting note with Varalakshmi’s character waiting at a police station to file a complaint about her missing daughter. She reveals that she had dropped her child at school, only for her to mysteriously disappear. Running parallel to this narrative is another emotionally charged track featuring Priyamani and Kishore as a couple desperately searching for their missing daughter. As both stories unfold simultaneously, the trailer introduces multiple characters, gradually weaving them into a complex and layered narrative.

Adding weight to the drama, Murali Sharma appears as a police officer, while Prakash Raj and Srikanth Iyengar portray lawyers, setting the stage for a gripping legal battle. The visuals show the women moving from door to door, pleading for help, reflecting the emotional desperation of parents fighting a broken system.

As the trailer progresses, the film takes a darker turn, revealing Varalakshmi’s transformation from a grieving mother into a woman driven by rage and resolve. The final dialogue — “Not every woman will be a Saraswathi. When needed, she can become a Kali” — powerfully establishes the film’s core theme of justice, resistance, and transformation.

With its emotionally charged premise, parallel storytelling, and strong ensemble cast, Saraswathi promises to be a compelling blend of courtroom drama and emotional thriller, marking a bold and impactful directorial debut for Varalakshmi Sarathkumar.