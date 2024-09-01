Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ enjoying strong run at box-office; reaches Rs 50 Cr mark

Natural Star Nani is on the brink of achieving a remarkable milestone in his career with the potential completion of a hat-trick of blockbusters. Following the resounding successes of his previous films "Dasara" and "Hi Nanna," his latest release, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram," is well on its way to becoming another massive hit.

Directed by Vivek Athreya, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" has been enjoying a strong run at the box office, demonstrating its appeal among audiences. In just three days, the film crossed the 50-crore mark in worldwide gross collections, a feat that underscores its popularity. Despite facing some initial setbacks due to heavy rains in rural areas, the movie witnessed significant growth in its collections on the third day, particularly in various key territories. In fact, the third day's box office numbers surpassed those of the first day, signaling the film's increasing momentum.

The overseas market, in particular, has been a strong performer for "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram." The film has already grossed over $1.5 million in international markets, surpassing its breakeven mark and solidifying its position as a profitable venture. This early success in overseas territories suggests that the film is on track to become a major hit globally, further cementing Nani's status as a bankable star.

As the film continues its run, expectations are high for even greater box office returns. Advance ticket sales for the fourth day are reportedly very promising, indicating that "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" is likely to record its highest collections yet. This positive trend suggests that the film will not only achieve commercial success but also strengthen Nani's reputation for delivering consecutive blockbusters.

The film's success also highlights the effective collaboration between Nani and director Vivek Athreya, whose storytelling and direction have resonated well with audiences. As "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" continues to captivate viewers, it is poised to become one of the standout films of the year, potentially marking another significant achievement in Nani's illustrious career.

With the film gaining momentum and breaking records, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" is expected to continue its successful run, solidifying Nani's position as one of the most consistent and successful actors in the Telugu film industry. Fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly watching as the film moves closer to achieving blockbuster status, marking a significant milestone in Nani's career.



