Naveen Chandra promises edge-of-the-seat thrills with bilingual thriller ‘Eleven’

Actor Naveen Chandra is all set to return to the big screen with Eleven, a bilingual investigative thriller slated for worldwide release on May 16. Helmed by debutant director Lokesh Ajls, who previously worked under renowned filmmaker Sundar C., the film is produced by Ajmal Khan and Reya Hari of AR Entertainment—celebrated for their critically acclaimed Tamil films Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal and Sembi.

Distributed theatrically by N. Sudhakar Reddy’s Ruchira Entertainments, Eleven has already created significant buzz with its gripping promotional content. At a recent press meet, Naveen Chandra shared insights into what makes the film stand out.

“The title Eleven is not random—it’s rooted deeply in the story. The audience will only understand it once they watch the movie,” said Naveen. “The Tamil preview screenings received standing ovations. The screenplay’s twists and emotional depth truly struck a chord.”

Calling it a never-before-seen concept in the thriller genre, he added, “It’s a tightly written film with strong logic and unpredictable turns. We shot different versions for Telugu and Tamil—not just translations but culturally grounded rewrites. I dubbed for both myself.”

Balancing such intense roles has become easier for him over time. “Earlier, I’d bring characters home after shoots. But now, especially after marriage, I’ve learned to detach once off set.”

In addition to Eleven, Naveen will be seen as a villain in Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara and has projects lined up like the dark drama Honey, action flick Kaali, a Tamil film, and a comedy with director Hari.

With Eleven, Naveen Chandra is set to offer audiences a powerful cinematic experience this summer.