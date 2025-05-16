Live
- API Holdings Limited Supercharges its Digital Health Technology Stack with IBM Instana
- Reddit Alert: With Rohit & Virat retiring, “Who leads India’s Test team next?” as seen on Reddit
- Healthiest Ways to Enjoy Eggs: From Boiling to Baking
- VI Anand teams up with Prime Show Entertainments for a grand socio-fantasy film
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘HHVM’ set for pan-India release on June 12
- Birthday bomb incoming? Hrithik hints at ‘War 2’teaser drop for NTR fans!
- Beach babe Nia Sharma slays in black monokini, redefines summer glam
- Naveen Chandra promises edge-of-the-seat thrills with bilingual thriller ‘Eleven’
- SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to Check and What to Expect
- Divine hype unleashed: ‘Kannappa’ builds buzz with epic comic series finale
Naveen Chandra promises edge-of-the-seat thrills with bilingual thriller ‘Eleven’
Actor Naveen Chandra is all set to return to the big screen with Eleven, a bilingual investigative thriller slated for worldwide release on May 16.
Actor Naveen Chandra is all set to return to the big screen with Eleven, a bilingual investigative thriller slated for worldwide release on May 16. Helmed by debutant director Lokesh Ajls, who previously worked under renowned filmmaker Sundar C., the film is produced by Ajmal Khan and Reya Hari of AR Entertainment—celebrated for their critically acclaimed Tamil films Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal and Sembi.
Distributed theatrically by N. Sudhakar Reddy’s Ruchira Entertainments, Eleven has already created significant buzz with its gripping promotional content. At a recent press meet, Naveen Chandra shared insights into what makes the film stand out.
“The title Eleven is not random—it’s rooted deeply in the story. The audience will only understand it once they watch the movie,” said Naveen. “The Tamil preview screenings received standing ovations. The screenplay’s twists and emotional depth truly struck a chord.”
Calling it a never-before-seen concept in the thriller genre, he added, “It’s a tightly written film with strong logic and unpredictable turns. We shot different versions for Telugu and Tamil—not just translations but culturally grounded rewrites. I dubbed for both myself.”
Balancing such intense roles has become easier for him over time. “Earlier, I’d bring characters home after shoots. But now, especially after marriage, I’ve learned to detach once off set.”
In addition to Eleven, Naveen will be seen as a villain in Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara and has projects lined up like the dark drama Honey, action flick Kaali, a Tamil film, and a comedy with director Hari.
With Eleven, Naveen Chandra is set to offer audiences a powerful cinematic experience this summer.