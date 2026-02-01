Neelam Kothari says her films played cupid in Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s love story

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neelam Kothari has dropped a surprising revelation about one of Bollywood’s most enduring love stories, claiming that her films indirectly brought Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan together.

Speaking on the sets of the reality show Indian Idol during its special ‘Season of Love’ celebrations, Neelam shared a candid moment from a conversation with Shah Rukh himself. She said the actor told her that one of the reasons he and Gauri eventually married was because both had been fans of her work early in their lives. According to the anecdote, Shah Rukh and Gauri used to watch Neelam’s films together, a shared interest that sowed the seeds of their romance without her knowledge at the time.

Smiling at the memory, Neelam remarked that she had no idea her body of work had played such a role in what would become one of Indian cinema’s most iconic real-life relationships. She said, “So one of the reasons Shah Rukh and Gauri are together is because of me,” reflecting on the charming twist of fate.

Best known for her roles in classic Hindi films of the 1980s and 1990s, Neelam’s disclosure has resonated with fans of the superstar couple, who have been married for over three decades and remain one of the most admired pairs in the industry.

Neelam herself continues to be seen on television, having recently appeared in the OTT series Bollywood Wives and set to feature in the quiz show Wheel of Fortune alongside close friends.

