‘Neelo Naalo’ Song from SWAG Released: A Beautiful Melody Featuring Sree Vishnu & Meera Jasmine

Hyderabad: The fourth song from the upcoming film SWAG, called Neelo Naalo, has been released, and it's already winning hearts. The song, featuring Sree Vishnu and Meera Jasmine, is composed by Vivek Sagar and brings a nostalgic and soulful feel. Fans love the soothing melody and beautiful visuals.



Directed by Hasith Goli, SWAG is set to release worldwide on October 4th, 2024. Produced by People Media Factory, the film also stars Ritu Varma, Daksha Nagarkar, Sharanya Pradeep, and Ravi Babu. The song Neelo Naalo is available to watch on YouTube and gives a glimpse of the film’s music, making fans even more excited for its release.

With its catchy tunes and heartfelt lyrics, Neelo Naalo is expected to be a favourite among music lovers. The movie SWAG is set to bring a mix of entertainment, music, and great performances when it hits theatres soon.

Make sure to check out the song online, and don't miss the grand release of SWAG on October 4th!