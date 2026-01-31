Neeru Bajwa celebrates six years of ‘magic, miracles and mighty hearts’ on twins’ birthday

Mumbai: Punjabi film star Neeru Bajwa marked a heartwarming milestone as her twin daughters, Aakira and Aaliya, turned six. Celebrating what she described as “six years of magic, miracles and mighty hearts”, the actress organised a joyful unicorn-themed birthday party for the little ones.

The colourful celebration featured unicorn-inspired décor and a beautifully designed cake, creating a dreamy setting for the twins’ special day. Pictures shared from the bash showed the children thoroughly enjoying the festivities, surrounded by family and love.

Taking to social media, the Jatt & Juliet actress penned an emotional note, calling her daughters her “little warrior princesses”. She wrote that the twins were born early, fought bravely from the very beginning, and continue to inspire her with their strength and courage.

Neeru also used the occasion to acknowledge the powerful women who play an important role in her daughters’ lives. Giving a heartfelt shout-out to her mother, mother-in-law, sisters, sister-in-law and niece, she emphasised the importance of strong female influences in raising confident and resilient girls. She added that her nephew, Veer, also made the day more special with his presence.

Neeru Bajwa married businessman Harry Singh Jawandha on 8 February 2015. The couple welcomed their first daughter later that year, followed by the birth of their twin girls in 2020.

Known for her candid and relatable social media presence, the Sardaar Ji actress frequently shares moments from her personal and professional life with her followers. Recently, she amused fans by posting a fitness transformation reel, humorously admitting to being in a “complicated” situationship with push-ups.

The video showed Neeru playfully jumping onto her bed before transitioning to a gym session, where she was seen pushing through knee push-ups with determination. Captioning the post, she joked that while her relationship with push-ups may be complicated, she is committed to making it work.

Neeru continues to strike a balance between her successful acting career, fitness journey and family life, winning admiration for her authenticity and positivity.