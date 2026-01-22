Neha Dhupia praises Karan Johar, says people have “a lot of opinions” about him

Mumbai: Actress Neha Dhupia has spoken warmly of her close friendship with filmmaker Karan Johar, praising his professionalism and emotional intelligence while addressing the many opinions people hold about the Bollywood veteran.

In an exclusive conversation during The Bombay Film Story, Dhupia said she is often labelled the “female Karan Johar” because of her extensive network in the industry, but she stressed that this comparison does not define her. She described her bond with Johar as one built on mutual respect and humour.

Explaining why their friendship works, Dhupia said that although she knows many people in the film world, she is not close friends with everyone. She joked that she is “not a threat to anyone”, which perhaps makes it easier for others to connect with her. She acknowledged meeting many industry figures through Johar, but clarified she does not easily divulge information about her peers.

Dhupia heaped praise on Johar for his ability to juggle multiple roles in life and work, describing him as the “OG single papa” of Bollywood and marveling at how he manages his professional commitments alongside fatherhood. She added that there was much to learn from his work ethic and dedication.

“People have a lot of opinions about him,” she said, recalling that Johar was the first person she called after a difficult meeting with someone in the industry, noting how he immediately understood and supported her. She emphasised that their collaborations are based on merit rather than friendship, and that Johar has, on occasion, advised her against certain projects, much like a good friend would.

Dhupia also addressed how she handles social media criticism, particularly around topics such as “mom guilt” and fat-shaming. She said she speaks up when she believes there is a misunderstanding, arguing that silence only enables further negativity.

On the work front, Dhupia recently appeared in the series Perfect Family as a therapist and later starred in Single Papa, playing an adoption agency officer.