Fans watching the film online were dissatisfied as the OTT interpretation has had certain corridor cleaned . It was noticed that despite having an ‘ A’ standing, portions of vituperative discourses were cleaned for the dhurandhar Netflix OTT release.

Not long after the film started streaming online, social media saw memes and pixies pouring in as netizens blasted the streaming platform for muting discourses and laundering abuses in the film, cutting it by 10 twinkles.

numerous druggies also raised questions about why an ‘ A’ instrument film was cleaned when OTT platforms are meant for people above 18 times of age. Some prominent political discourses have also been muted from the film.

Fans were largely disappointed as they anticipated flicks on OTT platforms to be uncensored for mature cult.

One stoner vented on X, “ You certify movie as A you mute/ bowdlerize words! Like Are we 5y/ o k. schart class only or what? Every person using this app is above dhurandhar 10 minute cut there’s no meaning watching a film if u have lot’s of cutting and laundering. U r just stealing the natural raw substance from it. ” Another asked the makers, “ generators. Why the abuses are cleaned ? ”

One addict twittered, “ Damn was hoping for an uncut interpretation This has muted the accursed words same as the theatre one. ” Another added, “ noooooo#Dhurandhar on Netflix still has the gaalis cleaned ! bhai what's the point of releasing on OTT if you bowdlerize the stylish corridor.”