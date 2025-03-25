Netflix’s It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun faces career setbacks as Taiwan fan event and Disney+ drama get cancelled as a result of Kim Sae Ron controversy

The fan event, originally scheduled for 30 March as part of the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival, was organised by 7-Eleven. However, the company has now announced its cancellation, citing scheduling conflicts. The meet-and-greet was planned as an exclusive gathering, with 200 fans selected through a lottery. Organisers have assured that all points redeemed for the event will be fully refunded within three working days, and the refunded store points will remain valid until 31 December 2026.

The controversy escalated after reports linked Kim Soo Hyun to Kim Sae Ron’s personal struggles before her death. While her family accused him of contributing to her difficulties, her alleged ex-boyfriend, identified as Mr. K, has denied these claims. He has instead blamed her distress on a lack of family support and other personal issues, providing text messages and an affidavit as evidence.

As speculation continues, Kim Soo Hyun has kept a low profile, with his agency, Gold Medalist, filing a legal complaint against a YouTube channel that spread allegations against him. Meanwhile, Disney+ has put Knock Off on hold, casting uncertainty over the future of the series, which was set to begin production in April 2025.