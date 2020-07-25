Antra Singh's Bhojpuri Sexy Video Song 'High Heel Ke Sandil' Hot Bhojpuri Gana is Trending On YouTube

It's all Bhojpuri songs mania these days… All the latest Bhojpuri dance numbers are creating a buzz on the internet with their peppy beats and folk style lyrics. Ace singers like Antra Singh, Premi Pramod, Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh are coming up with their latest crooning's and are making their fans stick to their songs.

Today, we have come up with another peppy dance number of Antra Singh… Her latest outing "High Heel Ke Sandil…" Bhojpuri Sexy Video HD song is all trending on social media and YouTube…

This New HD Bhojpuri Gana is all about 2 lovers who meet secretly… Both lead actors Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh Priyanka have done their part well and Antra stole the hearts looking sensuous in all black avatar. The chemistry between them and the simple yet romantic dance steps made the song reach a notch higher…

"High Heel Ke Sandil…" is crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav & Antra Singh Priyanka and the lyrics are penned by Akhilesh Kashyap. While the music is composed by Shyam Sundar (Aadishakti Films).

On the whole, song being a romantic dance number with all the folk-style lyrics, it garnered millions of views and thus topped the Bhojpuri music charts.