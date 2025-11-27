New Releases This Week in Theatres: Tere Ishk Mein, Zootopia 2 and More

As the final week of November 2025 arrives, cinemas across India are ready with a diverse line-up of new releases. From musical dramas and animated adventures to crime thrillers, romantic stories, and regional entertainers, this week promises something for every movie lover. Here is a complete overview of all the films hitting theatres.

Tere Ishk Mein

Cast: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon

Director: Aanand L Rai

Language: Hindi

Genre: Musical Romantic Drama

Runtime: 2 hours 49 minutes

Release Date: November 28, 2025

Reuniting the beloved Raanjhanaa team, Tere Ishk Mein has already captured attention with AR Rahman’s trending music. The film brings an intense, emotional love story to the big screen.

Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa

Cast: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah

Director: Vibhu Puri

Language: Hindi

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours 8 minutes

Release Date: November 28, 2025

Manish Malhotra makes his production debut with this poetic drama following Nawabuddin, who learns shayari from Urdu poet Ajiz and falls in love with his daughter. Their romance blossoms over poetry and tea until misunderstandings pull them apart.

Zootopia 2

Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Shakira

Directors: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes

Release Date: November 26, 2025

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return for another action-packed, humorous, and heartwarming adventure in the sequel to Disney’s blockbuster animated film.

Eternity

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, Callum Turner

Director: David Freyne

Language: English

Genre: Fantasy Romantic Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour 54 minutes

Release Date: November 26, 2025

Set in the afterlife, Eternity explores a love triangle while touching on universal emotions like regret, longing, and choice.

Andhra King Taluka

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Upendra Rao, Bhagyashri Borse

Director: Mahesh Babu Pachigolla

Language: Telugu

Genre: Slice-of-Life Romantic Comedy

Runtime: 2 hours 43 minutes

Release Date: November 27, 2025

This heartwarming entertainer revolves around a die-hard fan of superstar Surya Kumar and how the star’s life influences the fan’s own journey.

BP 100

Cast: Daniel Balaji, Tanya S. Ravichandran, K. Bhagyaraj

Director: JP

Language: Tamil

Genre: Crime Thriller

Runtime: NA

Release Date: November 28, 2025

A gripping crime thriller set in the medical field, BP 100 dives into mysterious crimes and psychological tension.

Bank of Bhagyalakshmi

Cast: Dheekshith Shetty, Brinda Acharya, Sadhu Kokila

Director: Abhishek Manjunath

Language: Kannada

Genre: Crime Comedy Thriller

Runtime: 2 hours 22 minutes

Release Date: November 27, 2025

After The Girlfriend, within a month Dheekshith Shetty returns to big screen with Bank of Bhagyalakshmi. The film revolves around five small-time thieves who plan one last big heist at a village bank, only to find themselves caught in a chain of unpredictable comic mishaps.

GST (Ghosts In Trouble)

Cast: Srujan Lokesh, Rajani Bharadwaj, Girija Lokesh

Director: Srujan Lokesh

Language: Kannada

Genre: Horror Comedy

Runtime: 2 hours 25 minutes

Release Date: November 28, 2025

Lucky, an extremely unlucky man, has his life flipped upside down when a bunch of quirky ghosts join him and even plan a bank robbery.

Victoria

Cast: Meenakshi Jayan, Sreeshma Chandran, Darsana Vikas

Director: Sivaranjini J.

Language: Malayalam

Genre: Romantic Drama

Runtime: 1 hour 25 minutes

Release Date: November 28, 2025

Victoria follows a young Catholic girl planning to elope with her Hindu boyfriend, capturing the emotional turbulence that follows.

Flirt

Cast: Chandan Kumar, Nimika Ratnakar, Giri

Director: Chandan Kumar

Language: Kannada

Genre: Romantic Comedy Thriller

Runtime: 2 hours 44 minutes

Release Date: November 28, 2025

A carefree young man’s charming nature leads him into an increasingly complicated situation involving love, deception, and self-realization.

Maruva Tarama

Cast: Hariish, Avantika Hari Nalwa, Athulya Chandra

Director: Chaitanya Varma Nadimpilli

Language: Telugu

Genre: Romantic Drama

Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes

Release Date: November 28, 2025

A young woman awaits a naval officer chosen by her family for marriage, but her heart already belongs to someone else. The emotional conflict drives the storyline.

Maarnami

Cast: Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad

Director: Rishith Shetty

Language: Kannada

Genre: Family Thriller Drama

Runtime: TBA

Release Date: November 28, 2025

Set in coastal Mangaluru, Maarnami delves into themes of heritage, love, and violence, centered around the iconic Hulivesha (Tiger Dance) tradition.

Revolver Rita

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil

Director: JK Chandru

Language: Tamil

Genre: Crime Comedy

Runtime: 2 hours 22 minutes

Release Date: November 28, 2025

Keerthy Suresh plays Rita, whose world spirals into chaos when her family becomes caught in brutal gang violence, leading to a dark yet entertainment-filled narrative.

Gear up for an exciting weekend, cinelovers!