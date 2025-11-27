New Releases This Week in Theatres: Tere Ishk Mein, Zootopia 2 and More
Discover all the new movies releasing this week across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. From Tere Ishk Mein and Zootopia 2 to Revolver Rita, Eternity, and more, here’s a full list of films hitting theatres in the last week of November 2025
As the final week of November 2025 arrives, cinemas across India are ready with a diverse line-up of new releases. From musical dramas and animated adventures to crime thrillers, romantic stories, and regional entertainers, this week promises something for every movie lover. Here is a complete overview of all the films hitting theatres.
Tere Ishk Mein
Cast: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon
Director: Aanand L Rai
Language: Hindi
Genre: Musical Romantic Drama
Runtime: 2 hours 49 minutes
Release Date: November 28, 2025
Reuniting the beloved Raanjhanaa team, Tere Ishk Mein has already captured attention with AR Rahman’s trending music. The film brings an intense, emotional love story to the big screen.
Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pahle Jaisa
Cast: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah
Director: Vibhu Puri
Language: Hindi
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 2 hours 8 minutes
Release Date: November 28, 2025
Manish Malhotra makes his production debut with this poetic drama following Nawabuddin, who learns shayari from Urdu poet Ajiz and falls in love with his daughter. Their romance blossoms over poetry and tea until misunderstandings pull them apart.
Zootopia 2
Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Shakira
Directors: Jared Bush, Byron Howard
Language: English
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes
Release Date: November 26, 2025
Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return for another action-packed, humorous, and heartwarming adventure in the sequel to Disney’s blockbuster animated film.
Eternity
Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, Callum Turner
Director: David Freyne
Language: English
Genre: Fantasy Romantic Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour 54 minutes
Release Date: November 26, 2025
Set in the afterlife, Eternity explores a love triangle while touching on universal emotions like regret, longing, and choice.
Andhra King Taluka
Cast: Ram Pothineni, Upendra Rao, Bhagyashri Borse
Director: Mahesh Babu Pachigolla
Language: Telugu
Genre: Slice-of-Life Romantic Comedy
Runtime: 2 hours 43 minutes
Release Date: November 27, 2025
This heartwarming entertainer revolves around a die-hard fan of superstar Surya Kumar and how the star’s life influences the fan’s own journey.
BP 100
Cast: Daniel Balaji, Tanya S. Ravichandran, K. Bhagyaraj
Director: JP
Language: Tamil
Genre: Crime Thriller
Runtime: NA
Release Date: November 28, 2025
A gripping crime thriller set in the medical field, BP 100 dives into mysterious crimes and psychological tension.
Bank of Bhagyalakshmi
Cast: Dheekshith Shetty, Brinda Acharya, Sadhu Kokila
Director: Abhishek Manjunath
Language: Kannada
Genre: Crime Comedy Thriller
Runtime: 2 hours 22 minutes
Release Date: November 27, 2025
After The Girlfriend, within a month Dheekshith Shetty returns to big screen with Bank of Bhagyalakshmi. The film revolves around five small-time thieves who plan one last big heist at a village bank, only to find themselves caught in a chain of unpredictable comic mishaps.
GST (Ghosts In Trouble)
Cast: Srujan Lokesh, Rajani Bharadwaj, Girija Lokesh
Director: Srujan Lokesh
Language: Kannada
Genre: Horror Comedy
Runtime: 2 hours 25 minutes
Release Date: November 28, 2025
Lucky, an extremely unlucky man, has his life flipped upside down when a bunch of quirky ghosts join him and even plan a bank robbery.
Victoria
Cast: Meenakshi Jayan, Sreeshma Chandran, Darsana Vikas
Director: Sivaranjini J.
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Romantic Drama
Runtime: 1 hour 25 minutes
Release Date: November 28, 2025
Victoria follows a young Catholic girl planning to elope with her Hindu boyfriend, capturing the emotional turbulence that follows.
Flirt
Cast: Chandan Kumar, Nimika Ratnakar, Giri
Director: Chandan Kumar
Language: Kannada
Genre: Romantic Comedy Thriller
Runtime: 2 hours 44 minutes
Release Date: November 28, 2025
A carefree young man’s charming nature leads him into an increasingly complicated situation involving love, deception, and self-realization.
Maruva Tarama
Cast: Hariish, Avantika Hari Nalwa, Athulya Chandra
Director: Chaitanya Varma Nadimpilli
Language: Telugu
Genre: Romantic Drama
Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes
Release Date: November 28, 2025
A young woman awaits a naval officer chosen by her family for marriage, but her heart already belongs to someone else. The emotional conflict drives the storyline.
Maarnami
Cast: Ritvvikk Mathad, Chaithra J. Achar, Prakash Thuminad
Director: Rishith Shetty
Language: Kannada
Genre: Family Thriller Drama
Runtime: TBA
Release Date: November 28, 2025
Set in coastal Mangaluru, Maarnami delves into themes of heritage, love, and violence, centered around the iconic Hulivesha (Tiger Dance) tradition.
Revolver Rita
Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil
Director: JK Chandru
Language: Tamil
Genre: Crime Comedy
Runtime: 2 hours 22 minutes
Release Date: November 28, 2025
Keerthy Suresh plays Rita, whose world spirals into chaos when her family becomes caught in brutal gang violence, leading to a dark yet entertainment-filled narrative.
Gear up for an exciting weekend, cinelovers!