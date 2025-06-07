Live
- ‘Serial’ fake Kerala bride arrested hours before her eighth wedding
- Tripura: Authorities get strict as 60 per cent consumers found not paying power bills
- Russia accuses Ukraine of postponing prisoner swap
- Under BJP govt, Yoga Day to make official debut in Delhi on June 21
- Uttarakhand: Chamoli farmers reap benefits of PM-KISAN scheme, thank central govt
- Bangladesh: BNP says national elections in April 2026 'not suitable in any way'
- Education plays a vital role in women empowerment: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
- Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' with a dapper pic
- Union Minister L Murugan slams CM Stalin for 'diverting public attention' with delimitation remarks
- Healthy food habits and lifestyle key for Viksit Bharat: JP Nadda
Newly released teaser of ‘8 Vasantalu’ promises a breezy, emotionally rich monsoon romance
After creating a buzz with its impactful first teaser, the makers of 8 Vasantalu have unveiled a second teaser, deepening curiosity with its poetic visuals and emotionally layered storytelling. Directed by Phanindra Narsetti and backed by top production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Ananthika Sanilkumar in the lead and is set for a theatrical release on June 20.
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, the teaser opens with a visually lyrical scene—Ananthika, soaked in the rain, silently watching Sanjay, a Telugu writer newly arrived in Ooty. Her voiceover captures the complexity of his character: “When he writes with love, his words bloom like roses kissed by rain. But when he writes with rage, they strike like grenades with pins unchained.”
The narrative hints at an evolving emotional connection between the leads. One standout line—“Girls prefer someone who gently wipes their tears and shows kindness, rather than someone who holds a sword and shows only anger”—strikes a powerful emotional chord.
The teaser ends with a touching sentiment from the male lead: “Love is not a destination to reach, but a journey we are meant to take,” highlighting the film’s soulful tone.
Visually enchanting, every frame carries emotional depth. Vishwanath Reddy’s cinematography and Hesham Abdul Wahab’s music elevate the film’s romantic aura. With production design by Aravind Mule and editing by Shashank Mali, 8 Vasantalu promises a rich cinematic experience.