Newly released teaser of ‘8 Vasantalu’ promises a breezy, emotionally rich monsoon romance

After creating a buzz with its impactful first teaser, the makers of 8 Vasantalu have unveiled a second teaser, deepening curiosity with its poetic visuals and emotionally layered storytelling. Directed by Phanindra Narsetti and backed by top production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Ananthika Sanilkumar in the lead and is set for a theatrical release on June 20.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, the teaser opens with a visually lyrical scene—Ananthika, soaked in the rain, silently watching Sanjay, a Telugu writer newly arrived in Ooty. Her voiceover captures the complexity of his character: “When he writes with love, his words bloom like roses kissed by rain. But when he writes with rage, they strike like grenades with pins unchained.”

The narrative hints at an evolving emotional connection between the leads. One standout line—“Girls prefer someone who gently wipes their tears and shows kindness, rather than someone who holds a sword and shows only anger”—strikes a powerful emotional chord.

The teaser ends with a touching sentiment from the male lead: “Love is not a destination to reach, but a journey we are meant to take,” highlighting the film’s soulful tone.

Visually enchanting, every frame carries emotional depth. Vishwanath Reddy’s cinematography and Hesham Abdul Wahab’s music elevate the film’s romantic aura. With production design by Aravind Mule and editing by Shashank Mali, 8 Vasantalu promises a rich cinematic experience.