Live
Just In
Newlywed Radhika Ambani Blends Desi and International Aesthetics with Sari-Silhouette and Golden Corset for Reception
Radhika Merchant Ambani masterfully combined traditional and global fashion elements for her reception this evening. The bride, who recently wed Anant...
Radhika Merchant Ambani masterfully combined traditional and global fashion elements for her reception this evening. The bride, who recently wed Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, donned a stunning fusion of custom-made couture by Anamika Khanna and Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana. This celebration, held at Jio World Drive in Mumbai, stands out as one of the most significant recent events, drawing a host of celebrities from India and beyond, all hosted by Asia's wealthiest man.
Decoding Radhika Merchant's Glam Reception Look
Amidst a star-studded guest list, Radhika Ambani's fashion choice truly shone. She deviated from traditional ethnic attire, opting instead for a unique sari-silhouetted dress by Anamika Khanna, featuring a modern twist on a classic style. Her outfit was perfectly complemented by a lavish golden corset from Dolce & Gabbana's 2024 Alta Moda Sardegna collection. This daring choice underscored her impeccable fashion sense, ensuring she remained the center of attention at the glamorous event. She styled her hair in soft, flowing waves and chose a nude makeup look that highlighted her smoky eyes. Radhika has consistently impressed with her fashion choices throughout her pre-wedding and wedding festivities.
