NHRC Seeks Action on Ranbir Kapoor’s Vaping Scene in 'The Bads of Bollywood'

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Mumbai Police regarding a complaint against Netflix’s web series 'The Bads of Bollywood'. The complaint revolves around a scene featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor using an e-cigarette, a banned substance in India, without any health warning or disclaimer.

The petitioner has raised concerns that such portrayals could mislead younger audiences and inadvertently promote vaping, which is illegal in the country. The NHRC’s notice highlights growing scrutiny over media content that depicts substance use, emphasizing the responsibility of platforms and creators to ensure compliance with regulations.

The series, directed by Aryan Khan, follows the journey of a young man navigating the challenges of Bollywood, while the insiders deal with their own challenges in this satirical take on the industry. And Ranbir Kapoor’s brief appearance in the e-cigarette scene has sparked debates among viewers, parents, and advocacy groups.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, calling for immediate action to restrict content that could negatively influence young audiences.

Simultaneously, the Mumbai Police Commissioner has been directed to investigate the manufacturers and importers of electronic cigarettes involved.

The Commissioner has been given a two-week deadline to submit an action report to the commission.