Nick Jonas shares emotional account of daughter Malti’s early health crisis

Los Angeles: American pop star Nick Jonas has opened up about the difficult days following the birth of his daughter Malti, revealing that she needed to be resuscitated shortly after delivery and spent nearly 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Speaking on the On Purpose podcast, Nick said Malti was born under “very intense circumstances”, much earlier than expected. The couple had been preparing for an April arrival, but received a sudden call informing them that the baby would be born sooner.

Recalling the moment he first saw his daughter, Nick said she weighed just 1 pound and 11 ounces and appeared “purple” at birth. Malti was born via surrogacy, and medical staff immediately stepped in to stabilise her condition.

Nick credited the NICU team for saving his daughter’s life, describing the nurses as “truly angels”. He said Malti was quickly resuscitated, intubated and placed under intensive medical care.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time, Nick and his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, took turns spending long hours at the hospital. The singer said they worked in 12-hour shifts for over three months, often seeing each other only briefly as they travelled back and forth.

Reflecting on the emotional toll, Nick said the experience was a stark reality check and remains vivid even today. Despite the challenges, he expressed deep gratitude for the medical staff who cared for Malti during her most vulnerable days.

Nick also shared that Malti is aware of the early chapter of her life and believes the experience has shaped her spirit. He said every day feels like a gift and described his daughter as joyful and full of life.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January 2022.