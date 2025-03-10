Nicole Kidman Premieres Thriller Holland at SXSW 2025

Nicole Kidman made a striking appearance at the SXSW 2025 film festival on Sunday, attending the premiere of her upcoming thriller, *Holland*. Dressed in a vintage 2008 Fendi ensemble, the Academy Award-winning actress showcased a black-striped dress with a layered skirt, complemented by a high ponytail.

The highly anticipated film, arriving on Amazon Prime Video on March 27, features Kidman as Nancy Vandergroot, a woman whose seemingly peaceful life in Holland, Michigan, unravels after she uncovers a life-altering secret. Starring alongside Matthew Macfadyen as her husband, Fred, and Jude Hill as their son, the film weaves a mystery set against the town’s picturesque backdrop of tulips and windmills. Gael García Bernal also plays a pivotal role as Nancy’s colleague, aiding in her pursuit of the truth.

Speaking at the premiere, Kidman credited costume designer Susan Lyall for shaping her character’s visual identity. “The level of detail was incredible. Susan’s research really helped define who Nancy is,” Kidman said. Lyall, in preparation for the film’s early-2000s setting, examined period-appropriate styles, referencing high school yearbooks and JCPenney catalogs, even sourcing personal photos from crew members.

Director Mimi Cave emphasized how the early-2000s backdrop enhances the film’s suspense. “The lack of instant information creates tension,” Cave explained. “Characters can’t just Google something—they have to navigate situations differently, which builds a unique atmosphere for the thriller.”

During a post-screening discussion, Kidman highlighted Cave’s vision. “She was meticulous in her approach and had such a clear direction,” Kidman noted. “That made it exciting for us as actors to fully immerse ourselves in this world.”

Audiences at SXSW experienced the film’s unexpected twists firsthand. “It takes you down one road and suddenly flips everything,” Kidman teased. The film’s premiere marked one of the standout moments of SXSW 2025, solidifying *Holland* as one of the festival’s must-watch releases.

Holland is set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting March 27.