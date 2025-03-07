Nikhita Gandhi drops new holi anthem ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal’

With Holi just around the corner, pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi has gifted music lovers the perfect festive anthem, "Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal." The energetic track, packed with fun, color, and festive spirit, is set to become a must-play at Holi celebrations this year.

Expressing her excitement about the song, Nikhita shared, “This track perfectly captures the spirit of Holi, and I’m planning to play it at all my Holi parties. Shooting for it was an absolute blast—by the end, we were all drenched in colors and celebrating on set! The moment I was approached for this song, I knew I had to do it. It blends the joy of the festival with a touch of romance, and I hope the audience loves it as much as we do.”

The song, performed by Nikhita Gandhi, Ila Arun, and Lijo George, features Abhishek Kumar and Manisha Rani in a vibrant, visually stunning Holi celebration. Composed by Lijo George and produced under Tips Music, the track was officially released on Tips' YouTube channel, with the makers describing it as the ultimate Holi party starter.

Known for delivering blockbuster hits like "Raabta" and "Poster Lagwa Do", Nikhita is now gearing up for an exciting new project in 2025. She revealed in an exclusive interaction that she’s forming a duo with another singer, where they will collaborate on composition, production, and songwriting. She teased that the project will introduce a fresh, unique sound, adding, “This will be something completely new for my fans.”

With her latest Holi anthem and an exciting musical venture on the horizon, Nikhita Gandhi continues to captivate audiences with her versatile artistry.