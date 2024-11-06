Nivin Pauly Cleared of Sexual Assault Allegations, Investigation Against Others Continues

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly was cleared by police on Wednesday in the sexual assault case against him.

The police filed a report in court requesting the removal of Pauly’s name from the list of accused. However, the investigation into the other five individuals will continue.

In September, a woman accused Pauly and five others of sexually assaulting her.

Pauly, 40, denied the claims, saying he had never met or spoken to the complainant.

Two days later, Pauly filed a complaint with the State Police Chief, calling the accusations “baseless.” He vowed to fight the case legally to clear his name and support others facing similar false accusations.

The case gained attention after the Justice Hema Committee report, released on August 19, highlighted the challenges women face in the film industry, including sexual exploitation.

Nivin Pauly, who started his career as a software engineer before becoming a successful actor in Malayalam films, has starred in over 50 films.

He has won two Kerala Film Awards. Pauly also became a producer in 2016 with *Action Hero Biju*, which was a big box-office hit under his banner, Pauly Jr. Pictures.