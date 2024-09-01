NTR’s ‘Devara’makes waves as only Indian film on IMDb’s most anticipated global list for 2024

"Devara," starring NTR and directed by Koratala Siva, has quickly become one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. The film, which marks the reunion of NTR and Koratala Siva after the blockbuster success of "Janatha Garage," is set to release by the end of this year. The excitement surrounding "Devara" has now reached new heights as it becomes the only Indian film to be featured on IMDb's highly anticipated global films list for 2024.

As we enter the final quarter of the year, "Devara" has managed to stand out among a crowded slate of films generating buzz across India. Its inclusion on IMDb's list alongside international titles such as "Little Brother," "One Hand Clapping," "Man vs Phone," and "Megalopolis," speaks volumes about the global attention the film has garnered.

Following the monumental success of "RRR," NTR's popularity has soared both in India and internationally. His performance in "RRR" earned him critical acclaim and expanded his fanbase worldwide. "Devara" is positioned as a pan-Indian release, and if it becomes a hit, it could further solidify NTR's status as an actor capable of delivering films that resonate on a global scale.

"Devara" features a strong supporting cast, with Saif Ali Khan taking on the role of the lead antagonist and Jahnvi Kapoor playing the female lead. The film is set to hit theaters on September 27th, and expectations are sky-high.

As anticipation builds, "Devara" is not just another release but a potential milestone in NTR's career. The film's success could mark a new chapter for the actor, propelling him into the global spotlight and setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema. Fans and industry observers alike are eagerly awaiting the film's release, which promises to be a major event in the entertainment world.



