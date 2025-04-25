Live
Nyrraa Banerji aka Leela from 'Hasratein S2' reveals what helps her stay in character
Mumbai: The latest episode of Hungama OTT's show "Hasratein S2" introduced us to a new character, Leela, played by Nyrraa M Banerji.
Leela is a gifted perfumer whose creative soul has long been overshadowed by a neglectful marriage. But everything changes when a work trip brings her face-to-face with Rajveer, a charismatic fellow perfumer. When a professional collaboration ignites more than just olfactory magic, Leela embarks on a journey of reclaiming her confidence, desires, and identity.
Sharing insights about her character, Nyrraa said, “Leela felt incredibly real to me. Her story is a celebration of quiet courage and untapped potential. She’s someone who has forgotten to choose herself for so long, and it’s through creativity and connection that she finally finds her voice. Portraying her reminded me how important it is for women to feel seen, heard, and valued. It is not your typical love story, it’s a story of self-love.”
Speaking about her deep connection to the world of fragrances, Nyrraa revealed, “I’ve always had a love for perfumes. Actually, I have my own distinct perfume that I wear all the time. And every place I visit, I make it a point to pick up perfume from there—it’s my way of carrying memories. So, playing Leela, who lives and breathes scent, felt natural to me. In fact, while shooting, I used my own perfume to help me stay in character—it instantly transported me into Leela’s world.”
Recounting her experience working with the cast, she added, “There was such honesty in the way Param and Aarush approached their characters, it pushed me to deliver to my best capabilities too. Both brought such different energies to the set, and that really helped shape the emotional beats of the story. Our scenes felt honest and alive, and the trust we built off-screen made it easy to bring that authenticity on-screen. I’m proud of what we’ve created together.”