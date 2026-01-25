Odia Music Composer And Singer Abhijit Majumdar Dies At 54 Following Cardiac Arrest

Well-known Odia singer and music composer Abhijit Majumdar passed away on Sunday at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, hospital officials confirmed. He was 54 and had been undergoing treatment for multiple health complications. Majumdar was widely respected for his work in Odia cinema, having composed music for several successful films and lent his voice to many popular songs that earned him a loyal fan base across Odisha.

He was admitted to the hospital in September last year after being diagnosed with hypertension, hypothyroidism and chronic liver disease. Following an extended stay in the intensive care unit, he was moved to the general medicine ward in November to continue treatment. Earlier this week, he developed a fresh infection that led to severe complications. Despite being treated according to standard medical protocols, his condition deteriorated and he went into septic shock.

Hospital authorities said Majumdar suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning. Medical teams immediately initiated resuscitation efforts, but he could not be revived and was declared dead shortly after.

Leaders across political parties, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik, expressed deep sorrow over his death, calling it a significant loss to Odia music and culture. They highlighted his lasting contribution to the industry and extended condolences to his family.

According to family members, Majumdar’s mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Cuttack, where his last rites will be performed.