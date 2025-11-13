Oscar-nominated ‘The Face of the Faceless’ to have Telugu release on Nov 21

The Oscar-nominated and internationally acclaimed film The Face of the Faceless is set to release in Telugu on November 21. Produced by Try Light Creations and supported by Divyavani Social Communications, the film will hit theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, spreading its universal message of love, peace, and forgiveness.

At a press meet held at the Telugu Film Chamber, former actor Raja said, “I once came here as an actor, but today I stand as a pastor. Forgiveness is divine, and this film beautifully captures the sacrifice of Sister Rani Maria. Having received 123 awards and an Oscar nomination, it deserves everyone’s support.”

Dr. I. Lourdu Raj, CEO of Divyavani Social Communications, remarked, “Forgiveness brings peace, and this film will deeply move audiences.” Deepak John, Chairman of the Telangana Christian Minorities Finance Corporation, added, “This is a voice for the voiceless and will release in 50–60 theatres across the Telugu states.”

Director Vamshi Krishna noted that veteran singers Hariharan and Chitra lent their voices to the film, while CSI Bishop Wilson called it “a story of courage, love, and compassion.”

Based on the true story of Sister Rani Maria Vattalil, The Face of the Faceless stars Vincy Aloysius and portrays the nun’s inspiring life dedicated to uplifting the poor and empowering women.