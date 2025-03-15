Live
- HM Shah inaugurates Lachit Barphukan police academy in Assam
- 30 pc of registered general crimes in Bengaluru are cybercrimes: G Parameshwara
- Freedom to celebrate in one’s own way: Udit Raj defends Rahul’s foreign visit during Holi
- Antim Panghal secures spot in squad for Asian Wrestling Championships
- Did Ibrahim Ali Khan threaten to assault a Pak journalist over 'Nadaaniyan' review?
- South Korea: Massive rallies for, against Yoon's ouster held in Seoul ahead of impeachment ruling
- IPL 2025: Virat Kohli joins RCB squad after lifting Champions Trophy title
- Repeatedly slapped, hit in custody; no reliance should be placed on my statements: Gold-smuggling accused actress Ranya Rao
- US influencer apologises after sparking outrage for picking up baby wombat
- IOC’s Aditya highlights cricket’s potential Olympic impact and AI’s role in fan engagement
Oscar-winner MM Keeravani to perform live along with 83-artist orchestra
Oscar-winning legendary music composer and lyricist M.M. Keeravani, for the first time in 20 years, is set to take center stage in Hyderabad for a grand live concert called the "Naa Tour," featuring his first-ever 83-artist orchestra on March 22.
Mumbai: Oscar-winning legendary music composer and lyricist M.M. Keeravani, for the first time in 20 years, is set to take center stage in Hyderabad for a grand live concert called the "Naa Tour," featuring his first-ever 83-artist orchestra on March 22.
Keeravani says he is expecting a “diverse crowd of music lovers, spanning all ages, at this live show.”
“To ensure everyone is engaged, I have handpicked 30 playlists, a mix of Telugu and Hindi, based on feedback from fans about their favorite songs they would love to hear live.”
This concert will feature a curated selection of fan-favourite songs and iconic tracks from Keeravani’s 35-year musical legacy.
“A transition of beloved classics and fresh hits from 1990 to 2025 —from retro to modern, devotional songs to energetic item numbers.”
“There are even some never-before-heard tracks that I have recently produced, which I am confident will resonate with all age groups,” said Keeravani, who won the Oscar for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for the track "Naatu Naatu" from the film “RRR”.
In a special gesture, Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli recently shared their Keeravani playlists on X, adding excitement to the event, while Chiranjeevi asked for “Bangaru Kodi Petta”, Rajamouli talked about experiencing Keeravani perform the OSTs of their favorite films.
In his reply to Chiranjeevi, Keeravani dropped a hint, saying, “I bring Bangaru Kodi Petta your way.”
The song "Bangaru Kodi Petta" from the 1992 blockbuster Gharana Mogudu.
The concert will also include a special segment where Keeravani will perform live versions of his most celebrated background scores.
Hyderabad Talkies is set to bring MM Keeravani's "Naa Tour" concert at HITEX in Hyderabad on March 22. The Hyderabad Talkies' Founder Sainath Goud Malkapuram shared, “Keeravani’s music is timeless. Bringing him back to the live stage after 20 years is a dream come true. We promise a spectacle that matches his legendary status.”
Along with Telugu, Keeravani has composed music for a few Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films. He is best known for his compositions in works such as Kshana Kshanam, Gharana Mogudu, Criminal, Subha Sankalpam, Zakhm, Student No.1, Jism, Paheli, Magadheera, Eega, and Baahubali, to name a few.