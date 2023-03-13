Oscars 2023: Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher, Prabhas And Other Film Stars Congratulated The ‘RRR’ Team

It is all known that Tollywood's blockbuster movie RRR showed off its prowess on the global side by winning the prestigious 'Oscar 2023' award for the "Naatu Naatu…" song in the 'Best Original Song' category! This big win is making all the Indian actors to celebrate this great moment. They are also sharing their happiness through social media by congratulating the whole team of RRR. Especially Chiranjeevi is all happy for his son's achievement and also praised the RRR team on this special occasion.



Along with Chiranjeevi, even Prabhas, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and a few other ace actors congratulated the RRR team for their big win… Take a look!

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Chiru is all happy for RRR's big win at Oscars 2023… He also wrote, "#NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!! And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To : Take a Bow.. @mmkeeravaani garu & @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan And the One & Only @ssrajamouli #Oscars95".



Anupam Kher





Congratulations dearest @guneetm and team #ElephantWhisperers for your #Oscar win. We are so so proud of your achievement. Jai Ho! 👍👏👏 https://t.co/8WqvWdSw9y — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 13, 2023

Along with sharing a small snippet, he also wrote, "Every actor inside me congratulates team #ElephantWhisperer and @rrrmovie for their #Oscar wins. Such a proud moment for #IndianCinema. Thank you @guneetmonga @EarthSpectrum @kartikigonsalves @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @alwaysramcharan @tarak9999 for giving 1.4 billion #Indians…".



TG Vishwa Prasad



Shine Screens



Aadhi Pinishetty



Congratulations team #RRR & team #TheElephantWhisperers on your well-deserved win at the Oscars and for making the nation proud!! The Oscar glory is all ours today ♥️👏👏 — Aadhi🎭 (@AadhiOfficial) March 13, 2023

Parameshwar Hivrale



He shared the poster and wrote, "What a proud moment for all of us as #NaatuNaatu wins the best original song at #Oscars2023 Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricistgaru, @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligun #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan & the visionary @ssrajamouli sir #RRRMovie".



Vijay Devarakonda



Beautiful ❤️#RRRMovie#NaatuNaatu



Another big step for India, Indian cinema! #Oscars



You made us all proud and made us dream bigger. Jai Hind! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 13, 2023

Sanjay Dutt



A moment of great pride & happiness for Indian Cinema as it celebrates its success at #Oscars. Heartfelt congratulations to the crew of "The Elephant Whisperers" for clinching the Best Documentary Short Film award & the team behind "Naatu Naatu" for the Best Original Song award. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 13, 2023

Madhur Bhandarkar



Big Congratulations to

Kartiki Gonsalves & @guneetm The Elephant Whisperers on winning @TheAcademy Award for Best Documentary Short and also @mmkeeravaani with Chandrabose for Best Original Song creating Oscar history this year. 🇮🇳🙏 #Oscar — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 13, 2023

Mahesh Babu



And there you go... NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 13, 2023

Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers on winning the Best Documentary Short...a fantastic film and another phenomenal win. Celebrating talent today a little more... It's Oscar time for India!! Extremely happy and proud!



Prabhudeva



Rahul Vijay



Congratulations to composer @mmkeeravaani, lyricist #ChandraBose Garu, director @ssrajamouli garu, & the entire cast and crew of #RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award.



Your commendable win has made the entire Country proud!! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/19tAy6BdEe — Rahul Vijay (@ActorRahulVijay) March 13, 2023

Ajay Devgn



As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It's a proud 🇮🇳 moment 🎈 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 13, 2023

Ram Potheneni



Neil Nitin Mukesh



Sai Dharam Tej

The best dreams are the ones that are fulfilled.

Congratulations Team #RRR on achieving this RRRemarkable Moment 🤗

This Celebration is truly BEST & ORIGINAL 🥁

Thank you for making us all proud @ssrajamouli garu @mmkeeravaani garu @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @boselyricist garu… https://t.co/NcQwkJPaXw pic.twitter.com/bBusJs5Mou — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 13, 2023





Prabhas





Congratulations RRR team…

