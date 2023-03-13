Oscars 2023: Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher, Prabhas And Other Film Stars Congratulated The 'RRR' Team
- Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and a few other film stars congratulated RRR team…
- This movie bagged the prestigious award in the ‘Best Original Song’ category!
It is all known that Tollywood's blockbuster movie RRR showed off its prowess on the global side by winning the prestigious 'Oscar 2023' award for the "Naatu Naatu…" song in the 'Best Original Song' category! This big win is making all the Indian actors to celebrate this great moment. They are also sharing their happiness through social media by congratulating the whole team of RRR. Especially Chiranjeevi is all happy for his son's achievement and also praised the RRR team on this special occasion.
Along with Chiranjeevi, even Prabhas, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and a few other ace actors congratulated the RRR team for their big win… Take a look!
Chiranjeevi Konidela
Chiru is all happy for RRR's big win at Oscars 2023… He also wrote, "#NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!! And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To : Take a Bow.. @mmkeeravaani garu & @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan And the One & Only @ssrajamouli #Oscars95".
Anupam Kher
Along with sharing a small snippet, he also wrote, "Every actor inside me congratulates team #ElephantWhisperer and @rrrmovie for their #Oscar wins. Such a proud moment for #IndianCinema. Thank you @guneetmonga @EarthSpectrum @kartikigonsalves @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @alwaysramcharan @tarak9999 for giving 1.4 billion #Indians…".
TG Vishwa Prasad
Shine Screens
Aadhi Pinishetty
Parameshwar Hivrale
He shared the poster and wrote, "What a proud moment for all of us as #NaatuNaatu wins the best original song at #Oscars2023 Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricistgaru, @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligun #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan & the visionary @ssrajamouli sir #RRRMovie".
Vijay Devarakonda
Sanjay Dutt
Madhur Bhandarkar
Mahesh Babu
His tweet reads, "And there you go... NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema. Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers on winning the Best Documentary Short...a fantastic film and another phenomenal win. Celebrating talent today a little more... It's Oscar time for India!! Extremely happy and proud!"
Prabhudeva
Rahul Vijay
Ajay Devgn
Ram Potheneni
Neil Nitin Mukesh
Sai Dharam Tej
Mega family's young hero Tej congratulated RRR team by jotting down, "The best dreams are the ones that are fulfilled. Congratulations Team #RRR on achieving this RRRemarkable Moment. This Celebration is truly BEST & ORIGINAL. Thank you for making us all proud @ssrajamouli garu @mmkeeravaani garu @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @boselyricist garu #PremRakshit Master @Rahulsipligunj @kaalabhairava7 @DOPSenthilKumar garu & @DVVMovies".
Prabhas
Prabhas also congratulated RRR team by jotting down, "History will remember #RRR as the first Indian cinema film to be honoured with an #Oscar, for #NaatuNaatu. Congratulations to the amazing team for the huge victory!"
Congratulations RRR team…