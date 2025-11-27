OTT Releases This Week: Stranger Things 5, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Regai & More Streaming Now

As November 2025 brings another exciting content-packed week, OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema have lined up an impressive slate of new releases. From globally awaited titles like Stranger Things 5 to fresh theatrical releases such as Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, here’s everything new to watch this week.

Stranger Things Season 5 (Nov 27, Netflix)

The highly anticipated final season of Netflix’s blockbuster sci-fi series returns with more supernatural chaos in Hawkins. With higher stakes, darker twists, and emotional closure for fan-favorite characters, Stranger Things 5 is set to dominate global conversations once again.

Regai (Nov 28, ZEE5)

Regai is a seven-episode investigative thriller adapted from a novel by acclaimed crime writer Rajesh Kumar. The story follows Sub-Inspector Vetri and Constable Santhiya, whose routine probe spirals into a chilling mystery when they stumble upon a severed hand concealed inside a melting ice cart.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Nov 27, Netflix)

This lighthearted comedy drama follows Sunny, a simple and overly sanskari young man whose life turns upside down when modern-day chaos challenges his traditional values. Packed with humour and relatable situations, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari is an easy watch for family audiences. After its theatrical release, the film has premiered on Netflix.

The Pet Detective (Nov 28, ZEE5)

Directed by Praneesh Vijayan, The Pet Detective stars Sharaf U Dheen in the lead, also marking his debut as a producer alongside Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Anupama Parameswaran, Shyam Mohan, and Joemon Jyothir. The story follows Tony Jose Alula (Sharaf U Dheen), an underachieving yet determined man who takes on a seemingly simple missing-pet case to prove his worth. Anupama Parameswaran plays Kaikeyi, Tony’s love interest, and in a bid to impress her father, Tony unexpectedly finds himself becoming a full-fledged pet detective.

Bel-Air Season 4 (Nov 24, JioHotstar)

Season 4 follows Will as he steps into senior year, juggling newfound opportunities and rising expectations. Meanwhile, the Banks family faces their own turning points as Carlton confronts the consequences of his past choices, and Hilary pushes to reinvent herself once again.

Jingle Bell Heist (Nov 26, Netflix)

Jingle Bell Heist follows Sophia (Olivia Holt) and Nick (Connor Swindells), two down-on-their-luck individuals who unexpectedly end up planning to rob the same luxury store. What begins as a desperate holiday scheme soon spirals into a chaotic, high-stakes Christmas caper.

Other releases across streaming platforms include Left-handed Girl and Aaryan, both on Netflix and Lionsgate Play. Happy Binge Watching!