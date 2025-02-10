Live
- Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Majaka’ comes with a new track ‘Baby Maa’
- Sree Vishnu’s ‘#Single’ glimpse: Ahilarious ride!
- Funmoji team coms with an intense thriller starring Sushanth Mahan
- Vikrant Film Creations launches in style; producer Sivakrishna Mandalapuenters Telugu cinema
- 'Banners didn't feature MGR, Jayalalithaa': AIADMK leader clarifies on skipping EPS felicitation event
- Valentine's Day 2025: Celebrate Love with Thoughtful Gifts
- IIT Roorkee team finds superbug’s defense mechanism, to boost new treatments
- Paytm launched the ‘Receive Money QR Widget’; How to use it on Smartphones
- Simmons wants Bangladesh to get into a '50-over mentality' for Champions Trophy
- Delhi Congress Chief vows to strengthen party and win back people's trust after election setback
Just In
Outrage Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remarks on Podcast; Police Case Filed
A police complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and content creator Apoorva Mukhija for allegedly using 'abusive language' on the show India’s Got Latent.
Mumbai: A police complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and content creator Apoorva Mukhija for allegedly using 'abusive language' on the show India’s Got Latent. The show’s organizers have also been named in the complaint, which was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission.
The controversy erupted after a clip from the show went viral, in which Allahbadia asked a contestant an inappropriate 'would you rather' question involving their parents. Social media users condemned the remark, calling it distasteful and offensive. Critics accused the creators of prioritizing shock value over responsible content.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the issue, stating that while freedom of speech is important, it should not come at the cost of violating societal norms. He stressed that action should be taken if necessary.
The backlash on social media was intense, with many calling out the creators for crossing a line. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticized Allahbadia’s remarks, calling them "perverse" and questioning the normalization of such content.
Despite the growing controversy, Allahbadia and others involved have remained silent. This incident has also sparked a broader debate on the responsibilities of digital influencers and the impact of their content on young audiences.