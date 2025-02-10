Outrage Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remarks on Podcast; Police Case Filed

Mumbai: A police complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and content creator Apoorva Mukhija for allegedly using 'abusive language' on the show India’s Got Latent. The show’s organizers have also been named in the complaint, which was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission.

The controversy erupted after a clip from the show went viral, in which Allahbadia asked a contestant an inappropriate 'would you rather' question involving their parents. Social media users condemned the remark, calling it distasteful and offensive. Critics accused the creators of prioritizing shock value over responsible content.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the issue, stating that while freedom of speech is important, it should not come at the cost of violating societal norms. He stressed that action should be taken if necessary.

The backlash on social media was intense, with many calling out the creators for crossing a line. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticized Allahbadia’s remarks, calling them "perverse" and questioning the normalization of such content.

Despite the growing controversy, Allahbadia and others involved have remained silent. This incident has also sparked a broader debate on the responsibilities of digital influencers and the impact of their content on young audiences.