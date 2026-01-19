Pakistan using films to advance anti-India narrative, promote Khalistani agenda: Report

Pakistani cinema is being leveraged to push anti-India narrative and manipulate religious symbols for political objectives, with critics warning that such strategies undermine the sanctity of holy sites, politicise heritage, and turn art and religion into tools of state power, a report said on Monday.

“It is being observed in Pakistan that cinema is increasingly being used as a tool to intensify anti-India activities, particularly those linked to Khalistan. Those individuals who face difficulties in producing films or songs promoting Khalistan due to restrictions in India appear to be taking full advantage of this situation. They go to Pakistan, carry out their activities without any restrictions, and then make the content go viral on social media,” a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’ detailed.

“Because of this regressive mindset among Pakistanis, a situation has emerged where, on one hand, the whole of India and Indian Punjab are attracting global attention due to rapid economic growth, institutional reforms, and social progress, while on the other hand, Pakistani Punjab remains trapped in corruption, scams, and long-standing misgovernance,” it added.

According to the report, rather than confronting its domestic failures, Pakistan is increasingly relying on an anti-India narrative with state-supported media houses, social media influencers, YouTubers, and filmmakers being mobilised to divert attention and shape public opinion through cultural production.

“In any case, the weaponisation of cinema is not a new phenomenon. For decades, Pakistani films and television serials have portrayed Sikh characters—especially Sikh women—from an extremely narrow and deeply controversial perspective. Many productions use tropes such as Islamization or ‘conversion romance,’ which numerous Sikh commentators consider insulting and ideologically biased,” it noted.

The report highlighted that the decision to film at sacred Sikh sites — especially Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji — has drawn widespread criticism.

“Sikh religious authorities have denounced this as beadbi (desecration) and emphasised that gurdwaras exist solely for spiritual practice, selfless service, and devotion to Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The use of these places for commercial filmmaking or political messaging is widely regarded as a violation of core religious principles,” it mentioned.

“For many Sikhs, this controversy goes deeper than geopolitics. It raises uncomfortable questions about complicity—about how a handful of individuals, motivated by money, visibility, or institutional protection, appear willing to compromise religious sanctity and communal dignity,” it further stated.