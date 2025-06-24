Panchayat Season 4 Review: Political drama overshadows Phulera’s heart and humour

The soul of Phulera, once a symbol of rural charm and understated humour, feels lost in the latest season of Panchayat. Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, Season 4 marks a noticeable shift—from warm, character-driven storytelling to a more politically charged narrative that seems to strain under its own ambitions.

As panchayat elections approach, the quirky battle between Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), represented by the humble lauki (bottle gourd), and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), symbolized by a pressure cooker, initially feels like a natural evolution. But soon, the story simmers into something that lacks the flavour of previous seasons.

The series, which began with Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an MBA-aspirant reluctantly working as the panchayat secretary, was celebrated for its simple, slice-of-life storytelling. Pradhanji (Raghubir Yadav), Vikas (Chandan Roy), Prahlad (Faisal Malik), and others made the village of Phulera come alive. But now, with longer episodes, an expanded cast, and heightened conflicts, the personal arcs that made the show resonate are left undercooked.

The once-strong female characters, too, feel sidelined. Manju Devi, who seemed poised to emerge as a true leader, is back in the shadow of her husband. Rinki's aspirations for independence flicker without catching fire, and even the formidable Kranti Devi appears muted.

The new season also misses its hallmark emotional and romantic moments—especially between Rinki and Sachivji—which now feel like token inclusions. The political drama, while intense on paper, doesn’t deliver the same impact as earlier high points, like the infamous slipper exchange or Rinki’s run-in with a rejected suitor.

There’s no doubt that Panchayat aimed to expand its canvas and amplify its drama, but in doing so, it loses its rooted essence. Once a refreshing portrayal of rural India, the series now teeters on the edge of losing its identity—sacrificing subtlety for spectacle.