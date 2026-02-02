Parag Tyagi returns to television eight months after the demise of wife Shefali Jariwala

Mumbai: Actor Parag Tyagi has resumed work on television after an eight-month break following the tragic loss of his wife, actress Shefali Jariwala. The actor shared the update with fans on social media, marking an emotional return to professional life after a period of mourning.

Taking to Instagram, Parag posted a glimpse from his upcoming television project and captioned it, “Coming soon….. Chandanbala… #shefalijariwala #blessed #love #new.” The post drew messages of encouragement from friends and colleagues, including close family friend Aarti Singh, who wrote, “All the best bhaiya,” while actress Jaswir Kaur commented, “Superb.”

Parag Tyagi made his television debut with the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta, where he portrayed the character of Vinod Karanjkar. Over the years, he went on to feature in several well-known television shows such as Brahmarakshas, Jodha Akbar and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, earning recognition for his performances.

Apart from television, Parag has also appeared in Hindi and Telugu films. He made his film debut with the critically acclaimed thriller A Wednesday! and later featured in Sarkar 3. In Telugu cinema, he was seen in the commercially successful film Agnyaathavaasi.

Shefali Jariwala, best remembered for her breakout appearance in the iconic 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, passed away in Mumbai on June 28 last year at the age of 42. She was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag after being found unresponsive, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Following her success with Kaanta Laga, Shefali became a familiar face in popular culture during the early 2000s. Her popularity led to a role in Salman Khan’s film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and she later appeared in the 2019 web series Baby Come Naa.

Shefali also made her presence felt on television by participating in dance reality shows such as Boogie Woogie and Nach Baliye. In 2019, she was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, where she shared screen space with her friend and former boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, who later passed away tragically in his 40s.

Parag Tyagi’s return to television marks a new chapter for the actor as he slowly resumes his professional journey following a deeply personal loss.