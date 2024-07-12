Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy shoot dreamy 'baarish wala romance’ for 'Kundali Bhagya'

Mumbai: The lead actors of the show 'Kundali Bhagya', Paras Kalnawat and Adrija Roy, have fulfilled their desire to shoot a romantic rain sequence, calling it a "dream come true."

The monsoon has always held a special place in the hearts of romantics. After all, every Bollywood film ever has invariably celebrated a "baarish wala" romance between its leads.

Naturally, it is the dream of every budding actor to one day see themselves on screen, shooting such a dreamy sequence.

Speaking about the experience, Paras, who essays the role of Rajveer, said: “Shooting a romantic dance sequence in the rain has always been a dream, and shooting for this particular sequence was a dream come true.”

“I felt surreal as it came to life amid the Mumbai rains. I have grown up watching Bollywood films, and obviously, as an actor, I always wanted to shoot something like this,” he added.

Adrija, who portrays the role of Palki, shared her excitement: “I love the monsoon season, and I was really excited when I got to know that Paras and I were going to shoot a scene in the rain.”

“It was a cute moment where my character, Palki, comes out of jail and hugs Rajveer (Paras). Shooting in that weather was indeed very challenging, but seeing the team being content with the shot made us really happy, and I think our hard work paid off,” she concluded.

While Paras and Adrija lived their dream sequence amid the Mumbai rains, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch what happens when Palki meets her parents after finally coming out of jail.

The show revolves around the lives of Preeta (Shraddha Arya), Karan (Shakti Anand), Rajveer (Paras), Palki (Adrija), and Shaurya (Baseer Ali).

'Kundali Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

On the professional front, Adrija is best known for her roles as Bimbo in 'Sanyashi Raja', 'Mou in 'Mou Er Bari', and Charu in 'Durga Aur Charu'. She has also starred in shows like 'Imlie', 'Durga Durgeshwari', and others.

Paras is known for 'Meri Durga', 'Laal Ishq', 'Anupamaa', and 'Kumkum Bhagya'.