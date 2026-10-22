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Parineeti Chopra’s mother calls her ‘loud and the centre of attention’ in a heartfelt birthday note
In Short
Taking to Instagram, Reena shared an emotional note for Parineeti, affectionately calling her their “litta litta baby” and saying that she would always remain their little girl.
Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra’s mother, Reena Chopra, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her daughter. She recalled how she made them parents and now grandparents.
Taking to Instagram, Reena shared an emotional note for Parineeti, affectionately calling her their “litta litta baby” and saying that she would always remain their little girl. “Happy birthday to the little baby who first made us parents and now grandparents! We can't thank you more for giving us these titles which are the very core of our existence, the raison d’être, the fulfilment of our lives! We cannot imagine what life was before you filled it with so much more,” she wrote.
Reena went on to describe her daughter’s personality, highlighting her humour, care, sarcasm, laughter and madness. She also referred to Parineeti as someone who has always been “larger than life”, adding in a playful aside that she meant “loud and centre of attention”. Wishing her daughter happiness, Reena added that her love for Parineeti continues to grow with every passing day.
“Be happy always….. you are our litta litta baby and always will be! Craziness, care, humour, sarcasm, laughter ,madness and larger than life( read loud and centre of attention) has been your identity from the start and may it always be forever!! We love you so so much more with every passing day !! Happy birthday @parineetichopra,” the doting mother added.
Reena also shared a series of childhood pictures of Parineeti. In the first photograph, little Parineeti is seen planting a kiss on her mother’s cheek. In the next picture, her father is seen feeding her a piece of cake, followed by more adorable glimpses of the actress from her childhood.
Notably, the actress shares a close bond with her mother and often expresses her love and admiration for her.
Parineeti is married to politician Raghav Chadha. The couple welcomed their firsts child, son, Neer, in October 2025.
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