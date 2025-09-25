Pawan Kalyan OG Movie Screening: Fans Damage Theater Screen in Bengaluru

Pawan Kalyan’s OG released today (September 25) amid massive excitement. Fans celebrated outside theaters with drums, DJs, and dancing.

At the Venkateswara Theater in KR Puram, Bengaluru, some fans entered the theater and damaged the movie screen with knives during the screening.

The viral video shows fans getting too close to the screen and tearing it, upsetting regular moviegoers who came to enjoy the film.

The theater management canceled the show. The damaged screen will cost around Rs 20 lakhs to replace, and a new screen is being arranged for upcoming shows. Netizens criticized the fans for overreacting and lacking common sense.